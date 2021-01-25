New Mexico lawmakers discuss bill to repeal state’s abortion ban

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A week into the legislative session, lawmakers are wasting no time taking up a very controversial bill. They started discussions on Senate Bill 10 that would repeal the state’s nearly 50-year-old abortion ban.

The virtual committee meeting ran into technical problems but after they fixed those issues, people who are for this repeal said the time is right to get this law off the books. “These outdated statutes are dangerous and we know they have no place in the law books of our incredible state,” said Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena (D- Mesilla).

Criminalizing abortion became a state law in the late 1960s, but the Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade made our state’s abortion ban unenforceable. Since then, abortions have been legal in our state. Some lawmakers said they are worried the Supreme Court ruling could be overturned in a few years and so that’s why they’re pushing to repeal the state’s abortion ban.

Before lawmakers were scheduled to debate this bill, there was a small group of pro-life protesters outside the Roundhouse this morning, hoping that this bill remains state law. “It really is not promoting choice, because there is a choice to carry your baby to term, there is a choice to make an adoption plan,” said Roberta Cheek at the pro-life protest.

Some protesters cited religious reasons as to why they are against this bill. The last time lawmakers tried to repeal this law was in 2019, but it failed on the Senate floor.