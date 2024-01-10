SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Democratic lawmakers are hoping to tap into New Mexico’s abundant solar energy with a bill that would increase funding for solar projects.

Rep. Reena Szczepanski (D-Santa Fe) and Sen. Harold Pope (D-Abq.) are sponsoring legislation to create a “Local Solar Access Fund.” The idea is to let state funds flow though the New Mexico Finance Authority to build solar projects on public buildings.

“I think there will be a lot of support for the bill overall. I think the real challenge that we face is getting an appropriation of this size,” Rep. Szczepanski said in a press conference about the bill. Starting January 16, lawmakers will kick off a 30-day session, where the focus will be allocating the state’s money. Szczepanski said there will be a lot of projects on the table that the state could put funding towards. But there’s no guarantee any individual project will get funding.

Sen. Pope said that a solar bill wouldn’t just support new projects, but it could also help New Mexico’s economy. “We have to diversify,” Sen. Pope said in a press conference about the bill. “We are still at the whim of the global oil market.” Pope added that he thinks this is a “nonpartisan issue.”