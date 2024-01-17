NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s governor is making gun regulation a centerpiece of this legislative session. One of those proposals could add more rules on the sale of firearms and open the door to more legal action against gun makers. Democratic Representative Christine Chandler (D-Los Alamos) is behind this bill targeting the gun industry.

House Bill 114 is being called the Firearm Industry Accountability Act. It bans anyone in the industry from false advertising or using deceptive trade practices, such as not telling buyers about the capabilities and dangers of the gun they are buying.

“Those in the gun industry, firearm industry, are marketing firearms, and they have to be very clear with people about what is legal, what they can actually do, and so on. And if someone purchases a firearm under false pretenses, then they also have the ability to enforce the law,” Chandler says.

Chandler says this bill would also put new controls on the industry, like requiring stores to lock up their guns when the store is closed so they are not easily stolen. Chandler also believes the bill could help crack down on the proliferation of ‘ghost guns,’ or unregulated firearms without a serial number.

“There are very many responsible sellers of guns, users of guns, you know, owners of guns, and I’m not trying to impact them. But we do need to ensure that people who sell and market firearms act responsibly so that individuals are not getting injured,” Chandler says.

This bill could also open up a new world of lawsuits. It allows for the New Mexico Attorney General and the public to sue for damages if they are harmed by what Chandler calls an ‘improper’ gun sale.

This bill is among 21 others tied to public safety that the governor wants to see passed this session. Republicans stated their opposition to the slew of gun bills after the governor’s Public Safety Legislative Agenda announcement, saying they infringe on Second Amendment Rights.