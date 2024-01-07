NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One lawmaker wants to consider a major step toward helping those suffering from addiction.

Representative Pamelya Herndon is introducing a bill that would create a state-run, long-term rehabilitation center.

House Bill 36, if passed, would allocate $16 million to purchase a facility in Albuquerque for alcohol and drug treatment.

Folks would be able to be at the facility for up to 18 months.

Representative Herndon said, during interim committee meetings, there was testimony that New Mexico doesn’t have a long-term facility where people can bring their child if they’re older than 10.

Representative Herndon explained she’s working with counties and cities to help people after finishing the program at the treatment center.

The legislative session begins on January 16.