NM lawmaker accused of sponsoring bill that could make him money

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A retired New Mexico judge has filed an ethics complaint against a powerful state lawmaker, who is also a high-profile attorney. The complaint alleges House Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe) has introduced a bill that could make him a lot of money. In response, Rep. Egolf is calling the complaint “baseless.”

Former Eleventh Judicial District Court Judge Sandra Price filed the complaint against Rep. Egolf last week with the New Mexico State Ethics Commission. “I paused before filing this ethics complaint because, being a judge, that’s a very serious thing to do,” Price said.

At the center of the complaint is House Bill 4, or the New Mexico Civil Rights Act. Egolf sponsored and voted for the bill. It would allow people to sue public bodies, like city and county governments, in state court for violations of the bill of rights under the New Mexico Constitution, as opposed to fighting civil rights violations in federal court.

“There is some ability to have a broader range of rights protected than you would be able to see in federal,” Rep. Egolf explained during the House Judiciary Committee last week. He said it would not open up the flood gates for lawsuits.

However, Price worries the House Speaker is not being completely honest and transparent. Egolf is a Santa Fe attorney. Civil rights litigation is one of several types of cases listed on his law firm’s website when describing the lawsuits he handles. So, Price claims Rep. Egolf could make money if his bill is signed into law. “At the least, he should have disclosed that this legislation might financially benefit him,” Price explained.

Rep. Egolf said in a statement, “The complaint is baseless and clearly designed to distract me from my work and to discourage me from fighting for the people of New Mexico.” His attorney, Andrew Schultz, said the bill creates a whole new type of lawsuit. Therefore, there is no evidence to show who could profit from it. “This cause of action currently does not exist,” Schultz said. “So, to make any claim that any lawyer will profit from this is entirely speculative and hypothetical.”

He also pointed out, “We have a part-time, citizen Legislature and that a considerable number of the members of that Legislature are attorneys, and a considerable number of those members who are attorneys end up dealing in matters that come before the state Legislature.”

Schultz said he will file a motion with the Ethics Commission to dismiss the complaint about “failure to state a claim.” Meanwhile, Price said that it is fine if the Ethics Commission ultimately does not find that there is a violation here. She said she just wanted to at least make sure everyone was aware of these concerns and took a close look at the issue. She said she did not have political motivations for filing the complaint. In fact, like Egolf, she said she is a Democrat.

House Bill 4 passed 39 to 29 in the House. It now heads to the Senate.