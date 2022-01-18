New Mexico governor to deliver State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico Legislative Session begins Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at noon. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will deliver a virtual State of the State address after the session begins. KRQE News 13 will stream the address live on this page.
During the 30-day session, lawmakers are expected to consider a host of proposals targeting crime, education, cannabis, public health policy, and more. They will also decide on the state budget.
Usually, the governor delivers the address on the House floor. However, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the governor is giving the speech remotely. This is the second year Gov. Lujan Grisham has delivered the State of the State address remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.