NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and State House Minority Leader Ryan Lane are getting behind a bill together. The bill will be used to stop so-called “straw purchases” of guns.
House Bill 306 would make it a fourth-degree felony to knowingly buy a firearm from someone who can’t legally possess one or transfer a gun to a person who intends to commit a crime.
Straw purchases are already banned federally, but the bill would codify it as state law.