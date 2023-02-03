NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and State House Minority Leader Ryan Lane are getting behind a bill together. The bill will be used to stop so-called “straw purchases” of guns.

House Bill 306 would make it a fourth-degree felony to knowingly buy a firearm from someone who can’t legally possess one or transfer a gun to a person who intends to commit a crime.

Straw purchases are already banned federally, but the bill would codify it as state law.