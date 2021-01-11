New legislation would change blood testing requirements for those suspected of DWI

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico legislator is proposing to amend the blood testing requirements for people suspected of DWI. State Rep. Bill Rehm of Albuquerque wants to clarify that the chemical blood test may be for alcohol or drugs.

He wants our laws to be in line with ones in other states where recreational marijuana use is legal, using the five nanogram standard for THC testing. He says it’s about working to help make roads safer.

“When we look at Colorado, 64% of drivers who were in involved in vehicular homicides had marijuana in their system,” said Rehm. Recreational marijuana has been decriminalized in New Mexico.

Those caught possessing a half-ounce of cannabis or less face a $50 fine. Those caught with more than a half-ounce face steeper penalties and even jail time.

Read Next: