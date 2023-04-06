NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will soon have a state law that will keep semi-trucks out of the left lane. The governor has signed Senate Bill 102 into law.

The law requires semi-trucks to stay to the right on any highway that has two lanes or more and creates up to a $250 fine if they don’t.

Senator George Muñoz sponsored the bill and said it’s about safety. He pointed out the problems on I-40 from the Arizona state line to Albuquerque.

“We have had nothing but three years worth of traffic delays, traffic stops, semi accidents, [and] local people dying on the interstate, getting hit by semis,” said Senator Muñoz.

Truckers will still be allowed to use the fast lane to pass.