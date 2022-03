NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than $74 million will go towards local projects in New Mexico’s third congressional district. Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez secured the funding, which includes, just under $800,000 for broadband in Española and $250,000 to expand broadband for the Curry County Fairgrounds.

It also sets aside $67 million for the Navajo-Gallup water supply project. The money comes from the 2022 Appropriations Legislation.