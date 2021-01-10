New bill would remove statute of limitation for second-degree murder

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A bill filed by State Representative Bill Rehm (R-Albuquerque) would remove the statute of limitations from second-degree murder. Right now, New Mexico has a six-year time limit for prosecution.

First-degree murder, meaning premeditated, has no statute of limitation. Meanwhile, second-degree murder is treated like any other second-degree felony and comes with that cap.

“New Mexico is the only state in the nation that has a statute of limitation for second-degree murder,” Reehm says. This bill has been introduced several times in years past and was struck down. The legislative session starts January 19.

