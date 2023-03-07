NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A bill that would make it easier to get military kids enrolled in New Mexico schools is heading through the Roundhouse. Senate Bill 120 would open school enrollment for kids as soon as their parents get housing placement orders – no longer making them wait to get a permanent address.

The bill would also allow parents to enroll their kids in the school district where they intend to live. This bill could ease the stress on both military kids and parents as military families are often moved at a moment’s notice.

The bill passed the House Labor, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee unanimously. It will now head to the house for a full vote.