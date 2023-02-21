NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another bill working its way through the Roundhouse would establish minimum speed limits on New Mexico highways. House Bill 348 would require vehicles in the left lane to drive no more than 10 miles under the posted speed limit.

This is similar to minimum speed limit laws in other states. Under this new bill, driving 10 miles under while in the fast lane would come with a $100 fine.

The bill drew support from officials at the New Mexico Department of Transportation. “Speed differential is a known cause of accidents,” said John Romero, highway operations support division director. “It causes vehicles to switch lanes erratically.”

The bill passed the Transportation and Public Works Committee Tuesday and is on to the next committee.