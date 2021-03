SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic bill that would let terminally ill patients allow a specialist to end their life is moving forward in the Roundhouse. House Bill 47 passed a Senate Judiciary Committee on Sunday.

It also passed the House last month, marking the first time a medical aid-in-dying bill has ever passed a chamber at the Roundhouse. It will now head to the Senate floor for a final vote.