SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers are looking at pouring millions of dollars into recovery efforts surrounding one of New Mexico’s most destructive wildfires in 2022. The McBride Fire killed two people and damaged or destroyed more than 200 buildings and homes in Ruidoso.

Senate Bill 430, sponsored by Sen. William F. Burt (R-Chaves, Lincoln & Otero) and Sen. Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics (D-Bernalillo, Lincoln, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Torrance & Valencia), would put more than $18 million towards recovery efforts. The funds would come from the state’s general fund.

“It was a devastating fire,” Burt told senators on Monday, March 6. “We had two fatalities from this fire.” Homes, bridges, and water systems were all damaged, he added.

Monday, the bill made it through the Senate with unanimous approval. But for the funds to be approved, the idea still has to pass through the House and receive the Governor’s signature.