SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With time running out in the legislative session, Albuquerque’s mayor is pressing state lawmakers to get behind criminal justice reform. The city backed a 40-point agenda that included harsher penalties for gun crimes, closing loopholes in the red-flag laws, and resources for officer retention and recruitment.

In a letter to lawmakers, Mayor Tim Keller says he fears the legislature isn’t acting quickly enough on crime-fighting bills. He says some lawmakers may be tempted to call this solely a “Duke City” problem, but he adds that should not be an excuse to ignore the 900,000 Metro residents.

The session ends in one week.

Read the full letter below: