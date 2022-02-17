SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Political gamesmanship and stall tactics were on full display in the final hours before the 2022 legislative session ended at noon. Lawmakers pulled a grueling all-nighter to knock out bills.

A filibuster from senator bill sharer Thursday prevented the New Mexico voting rights legislation from seeing a full vote. it would have made changes to elections. but, instead he talked about everything from trains to the Spanish American War to take up time, killing the bill.

Regardless, democrats say they’re proud of the work that did get done. Representative Doreen Gallegos says, “I’m proud of the budget and the bills we passed this session in response to the priorities and concerns of the constituents of my community.”

But in a statement on the end of the session from House Republican leader Jim Townsend – he says, in part “For three years New Mexicans have seen the broken promises of a so-called progressive utopia,”

Lawmakers did cram all night to get a crime package through at around 6:50 this morning. The crime package includes stiffer penalties when a gun is used in a crime, allowing police to access the courts’ GPS data on defendants released before trial, and money to help police departments around the state hire and retain officers.

At a post session meeting – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham emphasized the importance of this crime bill. She says, “It’s about creating a future where we’re clear that public safety is a priority. We will get ahead of it, we will deal with the present set of circumstances.”

Lawmakers also passed the tax cut bill this morning — giving $250 dollar rebates to people who make under $75,000 dollars — $500 for couples who make less than $150,000. That bill could cost the state more than 500 million dollars a year.

Another bill that didn’t make it through was a proposal to establish a clean fuel standard in New Mexico. It failed in a rare tie vote early this morning. The legislative session ended with house speaker Brian Egolf announcing he will not seek re-election.