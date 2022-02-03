SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legislation that aims to keep Native American children in their communities is headed to the house floor for a vote. The Indian Family Protection Act would specify how the state should handle the custody of Native American children while in CYFD care.

The bill aims to prevent the placement of Native American children with guardians outside their family or tribe. The legislation’s sponsor, Rep. Georgene Louis, says some of this is already covered in part by the federal Indian Child Welfare Act, but this legislation goes further.

“There’s stronger provisions that hold CYFD accountable, ensuring that tribes are notified when a child is in the system. There are placement preferences that are required. There’s training that CYFD must also comply with,” Rep. Louis said.

Louis also says there are challenges to the federal act in the supreme court and the proposed state legislation would uphold those policies if it were struck down.