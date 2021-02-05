Legislation to eliminate ‘qualified immunity’ gets reworked

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill that would allow people to sue government officials, including police if they violate their rights, is going through some major changes. The bill, better known as the ‘Civil Rights Act’ would get rid of qualified immunity and allow people to file their cases in state court instead of federal court.

Qualified immunity is a shield that can protect government officials, including police, from being sued personally. But some people said getting rid of it will open up the state and cities to high-dollar lawsuits. The sponsors of the bill reworked it to address that.

“The substitute will include a cap of $2 million on damages holding entities accountable while ensuring their financial security,” said Rep. Georgene Louis (D- Bernalillo). “Limit claims to government agencies under the New Mexico civil rights substitute. We will focus on holding institutions accountable to compel the reforms we need at a structural level.”

People in support of the bill said it would actually hold public officials more accountable for civil rights violations. Sylvia Marquez, who is the aunt of nine-year-old Omaree Varela, spoke at a news conference in support of the bill. She got emotional talking about how she feels the state didn’t protect her nephew from his mom, who ultimately plead guilty to kicking the child to death in a child abuse case that rocked New Mexico in 2013. She said the difficulties surrounding qualified immunity blocked the family’s attempts from their day in court.

“It all came down to — they protected those that did not do their job, they protected those caseworkers that were involved,” said Marquez. “So did we receive justice at all? No. Will we ever receive justice for Omaree? No, and it’s not right, it’s not right. The system in many ways failed Omaree, it failed my family.”

Sponsors of the bill said they hope if it passes, it will encourage state agencies and workers to avoid any future misconduct. The bill was supposed to be heard Friday afternoon, but it was moved to Monday.