Legislation proposes teacher salary hike

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill has been introduced that would give teachers a pay raise. Under the bill introduced by Senators Mimi Stewart and Debra Sarinana — teachers would start at $50,000.

A teacher with at least three years of experience can earn $60,000 and a teacher with higher education can earn at least $70,000. This is something the governor has made a priority this session.

