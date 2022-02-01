SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New legislation would create a fund supporting rural hospitals. Under Senate Bill 190, the money in the fund would be dispersed to hospitals in countries with fewer than 100,000 people, specifically new hospitals, or hospitals with new or expanded services.

They would cover operating losses accrued in the first five years, helping them get on their feet. This is something the governor is supporting.