Legislation aimed to help families, kids in child welfare cases advances

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are pushing for a bill they said would provide better legal representation for children and families dealing with neglect and abuse cases. State lawmakers said, right now, families and kids get an appointed attorney who might not be well versed in children’s court and this bill addresses that.

“If you don’t have a qualified attorney on one side or the other, it raises the opportunity, not a particularly good opportunity, it raises the bad result of having an outcome that’s in question,” said Rep. Gail Chasey (D-Albuquerque). Senate Bill 127, would create the Office of Family Representation and Advocacy within the judiciary.

This independent office would appoint and retain attorneys to focus solely on child welfare cases across New Mexico. People for this bill said this would give New Mexican families and kids a fair and fighting chance in these highly sensitive court cases.

“When I was going through my case, I didn’t have that,” said Cueva Hubbard, a mother who spoke in favor of this bill in committee. “I had so much shame and misunderstanding going on to where I shut down, I didn’t want to fight for my children anymore. I wish I had someone to go to or an office to say, ‘Hey, I don’t get this process, I don’t know what the next steps look like, I need support.'”

Analysts note that roughly 100 attorneys contracted by the courts are usually involved in about 1,500 cases dealing with kids or custody issues. They add that many of these attorneys provide diligent representation and advocacy but it is far from being consistent across the state. Adding that in rural areas, attorneys with little child welfare experience might have to litigate complex cases.

The bill unanimously passed the committee. It now heads to the House floor for debate. Lawmakers said the Administrative Office of the Courts already has the money to get this new office up and running and they’ll also ask for additional funds from the federal government.