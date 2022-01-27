SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A top priority for the governor this legislative session could be dead. House Bill 4 would create a framework and tax incentives for creating a hydrogen production hub in the state. Some lawmakers argue hydrogen hubs are already going up and this is the state’s chance to profit from clean hydrogen development.

The bill was discussed in the House energy, environment and natural resources committee. “You know, the economy in New Mexico is based on energy. I think new Mexico should be the lead on this thing. We should be close to it and we should be leading the pathway,” said Representative Patricia Lundstrom (D-Gallup).

The legislation says it would benefit communities affected by the closure of coal-fired power plants but after six hours of discussion, the committee voted to table the measure. In the shortened legislative session, it is unlikely the measure will be brought up again.