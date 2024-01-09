NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cyber attacks are on the rise and are costing state agencies millions to try to get computer systems working again. Now, a state lawmaker wants to create a new fund to make it easier for those agencies to get up and running.

State Representative Debra Sariñana wants to use the budget surplus to create a fund to help state agencies get back on their feet after cyber attacks. Last year, the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance went down for months after a ransomware attack. It took weeks for them just to be able to use their email system and even longer to get their website and phone system back up. The same thing happened the year before at the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department.

“When one of our agencies got hit it cost three point five million to just bring them up and it costs more than that I believe,” said Rep. Sariñana. Those millions are not in an agency’s budget. The Albuquerque Democrat wants to create a $35 million fund for agencies to use when they are attacked.

This fund would not be used to pay any ransom but to help agencies get all of their services working again. “It is important we have a fund there ready so when entities are hit they can get it back up quickly especially our big agencies,” said Rep. Sariñana.

State agencies would have to qualify for the funds. They would have to be up to date on cyber training and ransomware. Rep. Sariñana said the state money to fund the project and also said these attacks are just going to increase in frequency. “Cyber and AI and all these things that are happening this really has to be watched and this fund would be great for all of our agencies and entities that need it right away and we would have it there for them,” said Rep. Sariñana.

She worked with the cyber security office to come up with the regulations and amount needed for the fund. This is the second time Rep. Sariñana has introduced the bill. The 30-day legislative session starts next week.