Lawmakers to discuss bill proposing alcohol deliveries

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are scheduled to discuss a bill Thursday that would allow for alcohol to be delivered to your front door. Senate Bill 6, also known as the Liquor Control Act, would change the state’s liquor laws.

The governor and state lawmakers got the idea after COVID-restrictions limited local restaurants, breweries, and liquor stores from delivering alcohol to customers. The change would come with rules like a minumum $25 food purchase.

The hope is that the bill will help to keep local businesses afloat.

