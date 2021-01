SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers will hear a bill on Thursday that will provide half a billion dollars in loans for small businesses. Senate Bill 3 is an extended version of a pandemic relief bill.

Lawmakers say due to strict requirements, businesses have to maintain for be eligible for loan money.

Only $40 million was given out last year. This legislation will try to loosen those standards. It’s pushing for roughly $500 million to be available in loans until December 2022.