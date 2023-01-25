ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a chance to highlight and preserve a culture celebrated in New Mexico. A lawmaker has proposed a joint memorial to create a mariachi music hall of fame.

“It’s going to help us to appreciate the cultural significance and just the beauty of mariachi,” said Senator (D), Michael Padilla.

Senator Michael Padilla wants to preserve mariachi culture by creating a hall of fame and museum dedicated to the genre.

His new joint memorial said it would work with the nonprofit, Mariachi Spectacular, to make it a reality.

Right now, Mariachi Spectacular has a virtual “hall of fame,” but they’re hoping to have a physical location.

“I think that it could be an extraordinary opportunity for the City of Albuquerque and the state of New Mexico to be the cultural destination for a home to a hall of fame for this music genre,” says CEO of Atrisco Co, Peter Sanchez.

Mariachi Spectacular has hosted mariachi concerts and conferences in Albuquerque for more than 30 years.

They said they’ve collected items including mariachi suites, instruments, portraits, and musical scores. They’ve had to store these items at off-site, climate-controlled storage centers and offices without a location to display them.

A physical place would allow them to show all these items to the public.

“Preserving mariachi culture is just important, and as the city, I think we definitely need to start those conversations,” explained Councilor Klarissa J. Pena.

Lawmakers stated it could also benefit the economy and has the potential to draw in thousands of tourists.

“Mariachi is us as a New Mexican people, and this is a great place to have it located,” said Senator Padilla.

Mariachi Spectacular stated potential locations for the hall of fame could be somewhere in Old Town or next to the Route 66 Visitors Center.