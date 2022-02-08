SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are speaking out against a plan to kill feral cattle in the Gila Wilderness. Federal wildlife officials are working to remove the animals because they’re causing damage.

But New Mexico cattle ranchers fear the branded cattle could be shot from a helicopter by mistake, saying it can be hard to determine which ones are actually strays. Thirty-one New Mexico lawmakers have now sent a letter to the US Forest Service urging them to reconsider.

The lawmakers say while they recognize the threat of feral cattle, they want another solution. “You know, I am in the middle of a legislative session in which we are seriously trying to address hunger issues in New Mexico and I can think the options of what we can do there are endless. it’s kind of a horrific response in how to handle estray cattle in the forest,” said Senator Crystal Diamond.

The Center for Biological Diversity is supporting the plan, saying feral cattle are a threat to the habitat and endangered species in the Gila.