Lawmakers introduce bill to raise minimum wage for state workers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Efforts to raise the minimum wage for all state workers and educational employees are underway in the legislature. A team of lawmakers has introduced a bill in the Senate to raise the wage to $15 an hour.

Senate Bill 7 would apply to every state employee and any person employed at a state educational institution. Districts around the state have faced a staffing shortage, as well as state government in recent years.

In November, state personnel officials said that at least 1,200 public workers make less than $15 an hour which is hurting hiring and retention efforts.