Lawmakers introduce bill to raise minimum wage for state workers

Legislature

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Efforts to raise the minimum wage for all state workers and educational employees are underway in the legislature. A team of lawmakers has introduced a bill in the Senate to raise the wage to $15 an hour.

Story continues below

Senate Bill 7 would apply to every state employee and any person employed at a state educational institution. Districts around the state have faced a staffing shortage, as well as state government in recent years.

In November, state personnel officials said that at least 1,200 public workers make less than $15 an hour which is hurting hiring and retention efforts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES