Lawmakers hope stimulus funds can address school bus driver shortage

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state lawmaker is hoping federal stimulus funding can help address the state’s bus driver shortage. This comes as lawmakers this special session are trying to figure out how to spend more than a billion dollars in federal relief funds.

At the end of the first week of this session, Senator Cliff Pirtle just introduced Senate Bill 6. It would give more than $26 million from American Rescue Plan dollars to the state’s public education department. The money would be used over the next two years to help school districts boost school bus driver pay.

Sen. Pirtle says in Roswell alone, they’re down about 15% of their typical bus driver staff. “To get somebody excited enough to come work four hours, we need to ensure that we’re compensating them and we want good, qualified people to come drive,” he said.

KRQE has reported in the past that districts across the state are desperate to find drivers. In some cases in Rio Rancho, they are having office staff with the proper qualifications fill in as drivers and APS is offering a $1,000 signing bonus for new bus drivers.

House Bill 2 already being discussed in the Roundhouse would allocate nearly $470 million of the American Rescue Plan funding for everything from road infrastructure to expanding broadband. Senator Pirtle says he hopes the bus driver funding could be added to HB 2.