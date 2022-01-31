SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are discussing a bill that would give New Mexico students free college education. Senate Bill 140, the Opportunity Scholarship Act would use $85.5 billion to allow up to 35,000 New Mexicans to attend college tuition-free. The Opportunity Scholarship would replace the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship.

One big difference the Opportunity Scholarship Act would cover is the first semester of school and 100% of tuition for New Mexico residents enrolled at a public college or university in the state. Students can be part-time or full-time and can be working towards a training certificate, associated degree or a bachelor’s degree. They must also hold at least a 2.5 GPA.

Advocates say the bill would simplify state financial aid and expand eligibility. “It gives New Mexicans a chance to change their lives. Whether they are a returning adult learner, a working parent, a recent high school graduate, or someone who started college but did not finish. This scholarship program will benefit all of these people, and all of these students,” said Sen. Elizabeth Stefanics (D), District 39.

Lawmakers are still discussing the legislation. The hope is the program would begin in the fall semester of 2022.