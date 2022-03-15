SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers are still discussing the possibility of an extraordinary session to overturn the governor’s veto of the Junior Spending Bill. Senate Bill 48 was passed unanimously by both the House and the Senate.

It would have dispersed more than $50 million among lawmakers for a variety of projects in their districts including money for roads and new police vehicles.

Lawmakers are still in caucus meeting A petition would have to be circulated. Three-fifths of both chambers would need to sign that petition to open an extraordinary session. Lawmakers aren’t on any timeline. They have until next session to overturn a veto.