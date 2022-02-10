SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are considering a bill that would prevent more people that could prevent more people from ending up homeless. If the bill is approved, it would give renters more rights.

Supporters of House Bill 65 say it will ease the housing crisis by giving renters more protection against evictions. “It will not end eviction,” said David Jaramillo, a registered lobbyist for the City of Albuquerque, and a supporter of House Bill 65. “It will prevent a large amount of unhoused, or homelessness,” Jaramillo explained.

If passed House Bill 65, will give tenants eleven days after their rent is due to pay it before they can be slapped with a late fee. Currently, they have three days. It will also give those who are evicted 15 to 20 days to find a new place to live instead of being kicked out after seven.

Supporters say the bill protects renters from ending up on the streets, while also protecting the landlord’s investments. Not everyone agrees, saying the bill could fuel the housing crisis.

“The older mom and pop owners, might see this as a great opportunity to sell their homes because they’re blindsided by the regulations,” said Kent Cravens, with the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors. “Those homes will likely not be put back into the rental pool, because inventories are low and homes are selling quickly,” Cravens explained.

As of 2019, 32 percent of households in New Mexico were rentals, which is below the national average. Last year the cost of rent in Albuquerque went up nearly 19 percent. The bill passed the house 38-21. It’s now making its way through the senate.