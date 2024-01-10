SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker wants to get rid of “pocket vetoes.” Democratic Representative Matthew McQueen is pushing House Joint Resolution 2 which would require the governor to veto bills he or she disapproves of. Right now, any bill not signed into law by the governor does not become enacted. But under, HJR 2, those bills would become law.

Representative McQueen has also pre-filed a bill to extend every session to 45 days and would allow the legislature to consider veto overrides from a previous session. If the bills clear the Roundhouse, it would go to voters for approval. Similar measures have failed in the past.