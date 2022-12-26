SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state rep says she’ll push for a steady paycheck for lawmakers, along with a longer legislative calendar. Democrat Joy Garratt of Albuquerque said she planned to co-sponsor a ballot initiative to create a commission to set salaries for legislators.

Currently, lawmakers receive a daily stipend and travel reimbursement. They convene in a 30-day regular session in even-numbered years and 60-day sessions in odd-numbered years, but they may be called for special sessions.

There are also year-round budget and committees. New Mexico is the only state in the country with an unsalaried legislature.