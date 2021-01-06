Lawmaker plans to introduce decertify bill in upcoming legislative session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker has announced an effort to revoke New Mexico’s electoral votes for Joe Biden. Election officials say there is no legal basis for her proposal. Carlsbad Republican Representative Cathrynn Brown says she plans to introduce a de-certification bill in the legislature claiming election irregularities.

However, the New Mexico Secretary of States’ Office vehemently refutes that saying any claims of fraud or obstruction are totally baseless. The Secretary of State’s Office points out, even if Brown’s bill did come up for debate during the session, Biden would almost already be inaugurated.

