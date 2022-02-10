SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A southern New Mexico lawmaker wants to look at what it would take to build a high-speed railway from one end of New Mexico to the other. Las Cruces Senator Bill Soules is calling for a feasibility study on a train route from El Paso to Denver, which of course would require cooperation from Texas and Colorado.

He is asking for half a million dollars to conduct that study. The proposal passed its first committee Thursday.