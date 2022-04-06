SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a whirlwind special session that included the passage of a junior spending bill. While it will fund several key projects, there was one item that quickly got the boot.

During the regular session, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed Senate Bill 48, saying she wanted more transparency on the projects being funded. The bill passed Tuesday and divvies up more than $50 million across the state for different projects.

However, not everything made the final cut. For example, $1 million was chopped that would have gone toward lowering ticket prices on the Rail Runner. “We went into the session saying ‘you vetoes this bill and yo said it didn’t have transparency.’ We show up and we all of a sudden have a million dollars for the Rail Runner,” said Sen. George Muñoz (D- Grants). “Nobody knows where it came from. We think it’s the exec. So the transparency issue wouldn’t have been resolved.

Senator Muñoz says the projects passed will help communities across the state. “This bill’s going to trigger down to the details where people are short on money and that will make a difference,” he said.

The governor still has to sign the bill into law.