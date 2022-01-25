Hydrogen Hub Development Act introduced in the House

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill was introduced in the House that could help lower greenhouse gas emissions in the state. If passed, the Hydrogen Hub Development Act or House Bill 6 would create tax incentives for low-carbon hydrogen production and export.

One of the bill’s sponsors, Representative Patricia Lundstrom says not only would the bill provide good jobs for New Mexicans it would also help combat climate change. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham supports the bill saying it’s the state’s chance to benefit from clean hydrogen development.

