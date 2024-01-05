SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s politicians are getting ready to decide how to spend billions of dollars across the state. One of the main proposals comes from the governor’s office. The other comes from the state’s Legislative Finance Committee (LFC). So, how do those two compare?

*Note: The highlights below are just some of the proposed funding measures. For the full scope, check out the governor’s report here and the LFC report here.

The big picture: Increased spending

Governor: Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is recommending increasing this year’s budget by nearly $1 billion compared to fiscal year 2024. That’s a 9.9% increase to a total recommended budget of $10.517 from the state’s general-use fund.

Governor: In her recommendation, the governor wrote: “Here’s my promise to New Mexicans in future years and future generations: We will continue to spend within our means, responsibly and with an eye toward accountability, always, while capitalizing on the fiscal opportunities available.”

LFC: The LFC is recommending an increase as well, albeit slightly less. They are calling for a $566 million increase compared to fiscal year 2024.

“After two years of record-setting income, the FY24-25 budget is a reminder that we must meaningfully invest in programs that truly help and work for New Mexico, while simultaneously protecting the state from future revenue shortfalls,” Sen. George Muñoz (D-Cibola, McKinley, and San Juan Counties) said in a press release.

Public Safety

Governor: The governor wants to put $35 million towards officer and corrections staff recruitment. She also wants to put $35 million towards firefighter and EMT recruitment.

LFC: The LFC is recommending a boost in funding for the Department of Public Safety, including increasing staff for forensics, safety-related IT, and administrative services.

Education

Governor: Lujan Grisham wants to put $40 million towards COVID-era policies, such as educational assistance. She wants to add 2,000 new slots for childcare statewide with $35 million. She also wants to boost educator pay by 3% and put $6 million towards attendance programs and a $11.9 million increase for the opportunity scholarship.

LFC: The LFC recommends increasing funding for public education by an additional $243 million compared to last year. That includes putting $52 million to fixing issues exposed in the Yazzie-Martinez lawsuit.

Healthcare

Governor: The governor recommends putting more than $2 billion towards the New Mexico Healthcare Authority, which was created last year. The money would support transparency within the state’s healthcare system, the governor notes. The governor also recommends putting nearly $88 million towards increasing Medicaid provider rates.

LFC: The LFC wants to boost rural healthcare, including behavioral health. They’re recommending a 14.3% increase for the Human Services Department. They note that this wouldn’t fully support the requested Medicaid rate increases. They also recommend an increase for the state’s health department, while noting that the health department should focus on controlling costs at state facilities.

Environment

Governor: The governor is proposing $500 million for the state’s strategic water supply. She is also recommending putting $250 million into the Land of Enchantment Conservation Fund.

LFC: The LFC recommends increasing funding to the New Mexico Environment Department by about 5%. They also suggest increasing funding for the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, partially to support wildland firefighting efforts. The LFC also recommends adding hundreds of millions of dollars to the conservation legacy permanent fund.

Who could see cuts?

Governor’s budget: While the governor is recommending an overall increase, some programs would get less funding under the recommended budget compared to last year. For example:

The Cannabis Control Division would get a 7.8% decrease in funding.

The Public Regulation Commission would get a 4.2% decrease in funding.

The Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad Commission would get a 7.8% decrease.

The Arts program within the Cultural Affairs Department would get a 1.5% decrease.

Several programs, including Consumer and Elder Rights within the Aging and Long-Term Services Department, would get decrease.

Several programs within the Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) would get cuts, including Juvenile Justice Facilities.

The Department of Transportation would get a 5% decrease.

Regional education cooperatives would get a 97.8% decrease.

Several research and public service projects at colleges would get cuts.

LFC Budget: The LFC is recommending reducing funds to several programs. For example, they recommend a decrease to the health department’s developmental disabilities program – but that reflects the transfer of the program to the NM Health Care Authority. Other decreases include:

Decreasing funding for staff at the state’s Risk Management program

Decreasing funding for staff at the Department of Information Technology’s project management program

Decreasing funding for New Mexico Tourism Development Staff

Decreasing funding for the Public Regulation Commission

Special projects

The LFC is recommending a special appropriation of $300 million (along with another $363 million in transfers) for a “government accountability and improvement trust fund.” The fund could support long-term pilot programs to bring new ideas to state government, the LFC notes.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is recommending putting $20 million towards the space industry in New Mexico. The money would be contingent on the New Mexico Space Valley Coalition receiving a federal Regional Innovation Engine Competition award.