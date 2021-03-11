House speaker ‘cautiously optimistic’ legal cannabis bill will pass

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Speaker of the House says he’s ‘cautiously optimistic’ recreational cannabis will pass this session. House Bill 12 would legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and over.

For years, lawmakers have tried to pass similar legislation, but it has been stalled in the Senate. Speaker Brian Egolf told reporters this year, it’s a top priority for lawmakers to finally see it through.

“We’re still nine days left in the session and in legislative time, the last nine days offers plenty of time for bills to work their way through the session. But I think everyone who is following the issue is cautiously optimistic that something will pass,” Egolf said. The bill is headed to the Senate Judiciary Committee where the bill stalled last year.