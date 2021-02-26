House speaker files motion to dismiss ethics complaint against him

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Speaker of the House has filed a motion to dismiss an ethics complaint against him. Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf sponsored and voted for House Bill 4, a civil rights act that would allow people to sue public bodies like city and county governments in state court, as opposed to federal court.

Egolf is a Santa Fe attorney who handles civil rights cases. Former District Court Judge Sandra Price worries Egolf would make money from the proposed law.

In a motion to dismiss, Egolf’s attorney calls the complaint frivolous. Arguing in part, he is not required to treat every piece of proposed legislation as a possible conflict of interest, because it might hypothetically allow him to represent a potential client in the future.