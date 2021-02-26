House speaker files motion to dismiss ethics complaint against him

Legislature

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Speaker of the House has filed a motion to dismiss an ethics complaint against him. Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf sponsored and voted for House Bill 4, a civil rights act that would allow people to sue public bodies like city and county governments in state court, as opposed to federal court.

Egolf is a Santa Fe attorney who handles civil rights cases. Former District Court Judge Sandra Price worries Egolf would make money from the proposed law.

In a motion to dismiss, Egolf’s attorney calls the complaint frivolous. Arguing in part, he is not required to treat every piece of proposed legislation as a possible conflict of interest, because it might hypothetically allow him to represent a potential client in the future.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES