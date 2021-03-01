House narrowly passes sick leave bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The House passed new legislation on Sunday night that would force private employees to offer paid sick leave to their employees. Lawmakers who support House Bill 20 say it would offer protection for people who might be forced to choose between their job or the health of themselves or loved ones.

Under the bill, employees would earn one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked and could use up to eight days in a one-year period. The bill passed on a narrow 36-33 margin, with nine Democrats joining all Republicans in voting against the measure.

Those in opposition of the bill say imposing regulations on businesses already reeling from the economy is bad for business. The bill now heads to the Senate.