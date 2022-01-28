SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers also want to encourage restaurants in the state to serve healthier drinks for kids. House Memorial 15 would recommend establishments offer water, milk or juice as the default option for a kid’s meal instead of soda. Supporters say it would help fight obesity.

“32% of teens in New Mexico were overweight in 2018 and due to the pandemic, those rates are rising,” said Laura Keller with the American Diabetes Association. According to the association, New Mexico has the highest rate of overweight and obese teens in the nation.