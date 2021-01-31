House GOP members file lawsuit over Roundhouse rule change

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – House Republicans filed a lawsuit on Saturday over what they call unconstitutional rule changes at the Roundhouse.

That lawsuit filed today by state representatives Jim Townsend of Artesia, Rod Montoya of Farmington, and Larry Scott of Hobbs. They claim that the rule changes adopted by the house chamber are significantly different than those of the Senate and will not allow them to legislate from the seat of government, as set forth in the state constitution.

They say the Democrat majority defeated numerous other attempts to reverse rule changes, that they call contrary to years of bi-partisan support that encourages public access and greater transparency.

