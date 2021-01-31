House Democrats respond to GOP lawsuit

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Democratic lawmakers are responding to the GOP’s lawsuit that challenges the chamber’s plan for a largely-virtual session.

The lawsuit claims rule changes adopted by the house chamber are significantly different than those of the Senate and that they hurt transparency and public access. Among the rule changes include letting representatives participate and vote remotely, and allowing the public to provide comments online via Zoom or by phone.

House Democrats responded in a statement saying in part, that the changes were a commitment to public health after positive cases were announced at the Roundhouse. They also vowed to continue with the legislative session.