House Democrats re-elect leadership team following election

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, New Mexico House Democrats announced the selection of leadership for the 55th Legislature, which will begin on Jan. 19. Speaker of the House Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe) was chosen as the House Majority nominee for Speaker for the next two years.

Representative Sheryl Williams Stapleton was re-elected as Majority Floor Leader. She is now the longest-serving member in the New Mexico House of Representatives. Rep. Doreen Gallegos (D-Las Cruces) was re-elected as House Majority Whip and Rep. D. Wonda Johnson (D-Crownpoint) was re-elected to serve as House Democratic Caucus Leader.