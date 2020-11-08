House Democrats re-elect leadership team following election

Legislature

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The New Mexico Roundhouse - 2015 Legislative Session_85409

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, New Mexico House Democrats announced the selection of leadership for the 55th Legislature, which will begin on Jan. 19. Speaker of the House Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe) was chosen as the House Majority nominee for Speaker for the next two years.

Representative Sheryl Williams Stapleton was re-elected as Majority Floor Leader. She is now the longest-serving member in the New Mexico House of Representatives. Rep. Doreen Gallegos (D-Las Cruces) was re-elected as House Majority Whip and Rep. D. Wonda Johnson (D-Crownpoint) was re-elected to serve as House Democratic Caucus Leader.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss