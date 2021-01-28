House committee asks legislators to merge similar bills proposing paid sick leave

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a lengthy House committee meeting, the committee’s chair, Rep. Eliseo Alcon (D- Milan) asked lawmakers to merge two bills that aim to provide paid sick leave, into one bill. This comes after House Bill 20 was met with pushback. One of the bill’s sponsors said with the pandemic, now is the time to pass this kind of legislation.

“Employees may use sick leave that they’ve earned to care for themselves, family members and to address issues associated with being a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault,” said Rep. Christine Chandler (D- Los Alamos).

House Bill 20 is called the ‘Healthy Workplaces Act’. Workers would earn paid sick leave the longer they’re with their job and the number of hours they could earn would also depend on the size of the company.

There was passionate debate from both sides during public comment. Low-wage workers said when they get sick they either got to work or miss out on pay. While critics said this is something businesses just can’t afford right now.

“One of the most concerning findings is that one in four small businesses, that’s 25 percent, say they will have to permanently close if current economic conditions do not improve over the next six months,” said Jason Espinoza with the New Mexico chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business.

Business coalitions said that, in addition to the pandemic, they’ve also had to deal with the minimum wage increase this year.

After hours of public comment, the committee’s chair suggested for both House Bill 20 and House Bill 37 (Paid Sick Leave Act) to merge as one bill. The committee will listen to that merged bill next week. There was a similar push for paid sick leave by Albuquerque’s City Council but they’ve put off the bill until they see what state lawmakers do.