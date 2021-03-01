House bill would require students to take a financial literacy course to graduate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The House Commerce and Economic Development Committee is slated to hear a bill about adding financial literacy credits to school. Under House Bill 302, high school students would need to complete one semester of financial literacy in order to graduate.

The course would be part of their required math units. The goal is to teach students how to make smart financial decisions as they become adults. The bill was introduced by Cathrynn Brown (R-Eddy County) and Gail Armstrong (R- Catron, Socorro & Valencia counties).