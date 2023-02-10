NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico shoppers are already set to pay less on sales tax this summer. Now, a governor-backed bill could decrease it even further.

House Bill 367 would lower the state’s gross receipts tax rate to 4.625%. That’s an additional quarter-cent from the decrease scheduled to take effect July 1.

The Governor’s Office expects that to save New Mexicans as much as $411 million.

The bill would also add a deduction for services to other businesses like payroll and computer repair.